NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police say a man has been arrested after shooting and injuring a teen in early February in Nashville.
According to an affidavit, Michael Hobson, 18, was seen by the victim walking around the area in the 1700 block of Kellow Street on February 9, 2022.
The victim was in his car waiting for a friend he had just been with during the day to come back out of her family members home. When she came out, Hobson began approaching he vehicle with a handgun.
The victim drove away, but was struck in the back by gunfire when Hobson began shooting towards the vehicle.
The victim crashed the car at the intersection of 9th Avenue and Clay Street after being unconscious.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and treated for the gunshot wound.
Witnesses at the scene were able to give a description that matched Hobson. He was later taken into custody and told police the girl that the victim was with that day was his girlfriend.
Hobson was charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injuries.
