NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are on the scene of a shooting at a North Nashville apartment complex. Witnesses tell us that it all started when a man became upset about a parking spot and began shooting.
The mother of the juvenile victim says they were transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the man who was shot and killed at a Nor…
The apartment complex where this happened, Fallbrook Apartments, just saw tragedy less than 48 hours ago. On Monday, a 26-year-old man was murdered in the breezeway of one of the buildings.
