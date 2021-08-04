Della Villa Rd shooting
Brandon Smith

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are on the scene of a shooting at a North Nashville apartment complex. Witnesses tell us that it all started when a man became upset about a parking spot and began shooting. 

The mother of the juvenile victim says they were transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. 

The apartment complex where this happened, Fallbrook Apartments, just saw tragedy less than 48 hours ago. On Monday, a 26-year-old man was murdered in the breezeway of one of the buildings. 

