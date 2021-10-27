NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville minor was robbed at gunpoint, with a gun police say the child was trying to buy on Snapchat.
According to an affidavit, the victim gave Javon Kelly an address on Brick Church Pike via Snapchat so they could meet for the sale. They met on July 8, and Kelly instead shoved the gun into the child’s chest, and demanded $1,200. The victim was able to knock the gun out of Kelly’s hand and run to safety. Kelly took off in his car. Police arrested him on October 26.
“It’s a free open communication platform on the internet,” Tech Expert Don Baham explained. He said without proper settings in place, a child can communicate with anyone without their parents’ knowledge.
“Use your best judgement,” Baham said, offering advice he gives his own children. “When somethings seems off, when it seems fishy – this message doesn’t seem quite right - then I t probably isn’t.”
In the first week of October, Snapchat launched an in-app education feature called ‘Heads Up’ in a response to an ongoing fentanyl crisis, after hearing stories form parents who say their kids purchased counterfeit pills in the app. If a Snapchat use searches drug-related keywords, they are intercepted by educational content on the dangers of dug use.
