CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A teen who was told he would never walk and was considered a medical mystery graduated from high school at Austin Peay State University.
Migdiel Ortiz was diagnosed 13 years ago with brittle bone disease. Doctors told his family he would never be able to walk.
After hundreds of hospital visits and overcoming countless obstacles, Ortiz received his diploma on Saturday.
“I can’t even believe that the day finally came for him. We’re so excited,” said Elvira Ortiz, Migdiel’s mom. “This is huge for him. He deserves everything in the world. This is a big moment.”
Migdiel graduated from Montgomery Central High School during ceremonies at Austin Peay.
He and his family have a message for everyone in the community who have supported them through the years.
“All the support from his teachers, community, everybody was so helpful. I don’t know what I would’ve done if I didn’t have the support from everybody,” she said.
“Thanks to everybody who was a part of it. That’s what we really want to make sure everybody knows, that we’re so thankful.”
“I’d like to say thank you for helping me get through the hard times that I went through,” said Migdiel.
