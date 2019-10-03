NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville teenager who was mistakenly released from jail is back behind bars.
Police say Michael Ferrell, 18, was arrested on Sept. 11 and charged with auto theft, evading arrest and driving on a suspended license. While he was in custody, based on fingerprint evidence, he was also charged with the June 28th kidnapping and robbery of a 50-year-old woman in East Nashville on Pennock Avenue. Ferrell was 17-years-old at the time of the robbery and kidnapping and had those charges filed in Juvenile Court.
A Juvenile Court referee ordered that Ferrell remain in detention. However, Ferrell was released around Sept. 18 after the auto theft and driving on a suspended license charges were dismissed. He also received probation on the evading arrest charge.
Juvenile Court was made aware of his release and told Metro Police's Juvenile Crime Task Force to keep an eye out for him.
On Wednesday night, officers spotted Ferrell as a passenger in a Dodge Ram pickup truck while they were patrolling near Brick Church Pike and Ewing Drive. The truck had a West Virginia license plate.
The driver of the truck refused to pull over, starting a pursuit. Once the truck neared McGavock Pike by McGavock High School, Ferrell got out of the truck and fled on foot. Police caught up to him and he was taken into custody.
Police also recovered a loaded Glock nine millimeter pistol.
Shortly after, police found the pickup truck abandoned on Briley Parkway near Two Rivers Parkway. Police discovered the truck was a rental car that had not been reported stolen. Officers are still investigating to determine who was driving the truck.
In regards to the June kidnapping and robbery case, Ferrell is accused of being one of two persons who forced the victim into the back seat of her car at gunpoint on Pennock Avenue.
One of the suspects sat with the victim while the other drove to her bank and withdrew money from an ATM. Once they left the bank, the suspects fled from the car while it was still moving on Meridian Street.
The victim used the emergency break to stop her car and then asked a nearby resident to call police.
