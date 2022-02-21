NOLENSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff's officer is looking for a teenager missing from the Nolensville area.
15-year-old Joseph Oatsvall is deaf, according to the Sheriff. Authorities believe he could be in the Nashville area.
If you see him, you're asked to call 911.
