A teen, who has been missing from Chattanooga since October 2019, was located earlier this week in Alabama.

Daphne Westbrook, who is 18, was found safe in Samson, Alabama, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. Westbrook, the subject of an Endangered Child Alert issued under the Holly Bobo Act earlier this week, has been missing since Oct. 7, 2019, TBI said.

TBI previously said Daphne Westbrook might have been with John Westbrook, 42. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office wants him for aggravated kidnapping and custodial interference. TBI did not comment on John Westbrook's whereabouts.