COLUMBIA, TENN. (WSMV) - The Columbia Police Department is working to located 16-year-old Aleane Mae Paynes.

Paynes was last seen on October 20, 2020 on Stonebridge Way in Columbia wearing a black shirt and black basketball shorts.

She is described as 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing 104 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.

Another teen was reported missing from Columbia last week as well, just two days after Aleane went missing.