COLUMBIA, TENN. (WSMV) - The Columbia Police Department is working to located 16-year-old Aleane Mae Paynes.
Paynes was last seen on October 20, 2020 on Stonebridge Way in Columbia wearing a black shirt and black basketball shorts.
She is described as 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing 104 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.
Another teen was reported missing from Columbia last week as well, just two days after Aleane went missing.
COLUMBIA, TENN. (WSMV) - The Columbia Police Department is working to locate a teen that wen…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.