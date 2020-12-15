Nadia Serecer

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is looking for a teen with a history of running away. 

15-year-old Nadia Serecer has not been seen since December 14th. Police suggest that she may be wearing black sweat pants. They also note that she could be traveling with a 19-year-old male named Aaron who drives a red Nissan Sentra. 

Police believe she may be in the Clarksville or Nashville. 

If you see her, call 911 or investigator Shelby Largent at 931-648-0611.

