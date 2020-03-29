NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash just after midnight Sunday morning.
Police say an 18-year-old woman from Nashville was driving a 2007 Saab southeast in the 4500 block of Nolensville Pike while it was raining heavily when she lost control of her car.
The car left the roadway, hit a concrete wall and then struck a utility pole on the driver’s side of the car. The driver died at the scene, despite wearing a seat belt.
She had no identification in her possession and there was no evidence suggesting that alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.
