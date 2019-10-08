LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) -At least one person was killed Tuesday night in a shooting in La Vergne.
Police say the shooting happened on Center Street. They are asking the public to avoid the area.
Police say a 17-year-old boy was sot and later pronounced dead in the hospital after the shooting. Investigators are searching for a white SUV that witnesses saw leaving the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
