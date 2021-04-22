NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A two-car crash near Andrew Jackson Parkway at Tyler Drive killed one and injured three others.
Metro Police say that Leander Collier IV, 18, was a passenger in a Nissan Versa driven by Mevelyn Wyatt, 21. Police allege that Wyatt was driving too fast and was in the center turn lane when a Kia attempted to turn left from Tyler Dr. onto Andrew Jackson Parkway. The Nissan struck the Kia on the driver's side.
The occupants of the Kia were wearing their seatbelts and have non-life threatening injuries.
Police say that Collier was not wearing a seatbelt and died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt. Wyatt was not wearing a seatbelt either, but only had non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation will be turned over to the District Attorney to decide on what, if any charges will be filed. Police say the cause of the crash was was speeding and improper passing by Mevelyn Wyatt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.