NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A teen was killed in an apparent targeted shooting near his home at the Point Breeze Apartments on Lemont Drive, according to police.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 9 p.m. Charlie Easley, 19, was found shot multiple times lying in the street. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died.
Witnesses told police a white car parked behind the victim’s apartment building. After multiple shots were fired, at least two persons were seen running toward the vehicle, which fled the scene.
Anyone with information about Easley’s murder or the persons in the white car car is asked to call East Precinct detectives at 615-862-7525 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
