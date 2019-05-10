NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday evening in Antioch.
Police say the investigation showed that the teen was pulling the slide back on a gun when it discharged. The boy was shot in the head.
The shooting happened just before 5:00 p.m. on the 3800 block of Swan Ridge Drive. Police responded after a neighbor heard a gunshot and screaming.
Police say there was another individual in the room when the shooting occurred. That person is still on scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.