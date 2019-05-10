NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday evening in Antioch.
Police say the investigation showed that another teen, 15 years old, was pulling the slide back on a pistol when it discharged. The victim was shot in the head and killed.
Police identified the victim as Mina Fawzy. The shooting happened in Fawzy's home.
The 15-year-old is being charged with reckless homicide.
The shooting happened just before 5:00 p.m. on the 3800 block of Swan Ridge Drive. Police responded after a neighbor heard a gunshot and screaming.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
