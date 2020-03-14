NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A late night shooting that took place Friday night has left one 14-year-old dead.
Police responded to a shooting at 3525 Brookway Drive where they discovered the victim had been transported by private vehicle to Skyline Medical Center for treatment.
The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
At this time, police are unsure as to why the incident took place and no witnesses could be located.
Video in the intersection near by only was able to catch a portion of what took place.
The incident remains under investigation and News4 will bring you any updates as they come in.
