ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - A 17-year-old teen accused of following a pregnant woman into her Antioch apartment, raping her and robbing her at knifepoint back in September has been indicted on felony charges.
Dantis Lakka-Lako was indicted on Monday on charges including rape and aggravated bodily injury, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary, and two counts of theft of property.
At the time of the crime, the woman hit Lakka-Lako, getting him to leave the room and she jumped out of her third floor window to escape.
Police say Lakka-Lako stole the victim’s car from the Overlook Complex on Bell Road, and it was found two days later at his apartment complex just about a mile away on Hickory Hollow Place.
Police linked Lakka-Lako to the crime after a person matching his description was seen using the victim’s credit cards four times at a nearby convenience store.
Police got a warrant obtaining the teen’s DNA but said it was what he said during an interview with police that ultimately led to his arrest.
The victim spent time recovering in an area hospital after the crime.
