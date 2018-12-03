One of the teenagers involved in a June 24 shootout that injured three people has been indicted on multiple charges including attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault.
Kemontae Damarco Hill is facing charges of felony premeditated attempted first degree murder, three counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, vandalism, felony evidence tampering, criminal trespass, and dangerous felony employing a firearm with intent.
An investigation into the shooting shows Hill and a younger teen were in a feud with a 16-year-old, who was critically injured in the shootout, according to police. At the time of the shooting, the 16-year-old was inside a parked car. A 57-year-old man nearby was struck in the leg, and a 24-year-old woman was grazed on the shoulder by one of the bullets.
Police had earlier found the two teen suspects hiding in a bedroom closet at a home on Lewis Street.
ORIGINAL STORY from August 8, 2018
Two teenagers were arrested early Wednesday morning on outstanding warrants for their connection to a June 24th shootout that injured three people.
Officers with Metro's Juvenile Crime Task Force arrested Kemontae Hall,18, as well as a 15-year-old. Police found the two teens hiding in a bedroom closet at a home on Lewis Street.
Hill faces numerous charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is being held in lieu of $308,500 bond.
The 15-year-old was charged in Juvenile Court with attempted murder, aggravated assault, vandalism, juvenile handgun possession, and evidence tampering.
