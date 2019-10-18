MUG - William Boughner - 7/24/19

William Boughner has been charged with kidnapping and carjacking by Clarksville Police. (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Grand Jury indicted a teenager in conjunction with the drive-by shooting of a 15-year-old on Oak Lane back in July. 

Police say 19-year-old William Boughner fatally shot the 15-year-old and there were several bystanders in the area. The victim is still recovering from injuries. 

Police took Boughner into custody Friday after he walked into the Vista Lane precinct to get a phone he had surrendered to police for involvement in another criminal case. 

Boughner was indicted on aggravated assault charges, as well as for his involvement in carjackings, car thefts and an aggravated robbery charge that happened in July. 

He was unaware of the indictments and was taken into custody without incident. 

Boughner was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and was charged with attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated robbery, carjacking and two counts of property theft. Additional charges may be coming.

Bond was set at $200,000. 

