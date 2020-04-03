NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 17-year-old was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Friday night after being shot in the leg near the 600 block of South Sixth Street.
Two citizens heard gunshots and witnessed a person running from the scene following the shooting.
The wounds are non-life threatening.
The victim is not cooperating with police according to officials, refusing to give any information as to what was taking place leading up to this incident.
Police are continuing to investigate.
