ORLINDA, TN (WSMV) - A 14-year-old is in critical condition after being hit by a car.
The accident happened in Orlinda in Robertson County. Our news partners at Smokey Barn News report the teen was hit by an SUV just after 10 p.m. Saturday.
The teen was unconscious when first responders arrived on scene. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
