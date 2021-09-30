NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A teenager was found with a loaded 9mm pistol Thursday on the campus of Hunters Hill High School. Police say the 16-year-old was reported as a runaway. The weapon was found during a search of her backpack and had ten rounds in the clip and one in the chamber.
The teen was taken to juvenile detention and charged with having a gun on school grounds, felony probation violation, and being a runaway juvenile.
This is the 7th gun found on a student in Metro Schools since the schoolyear began.
