Gun at school - generic logo
 
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A teenager was found with a loaded 9mm pistol Thursday on the campus of Hunters Hill High School. Police say the 16-year-old was reported as a runaway. The weapon was found during a search of her backpack and had ten rounds in the clip and one in the chamber. 

The teen was taken to juvenile detention and charged with having a gun on school grounds, felony probation violation, and being a runaway juvenile. 

This is the 7th gun found on a student in Metro Schools since the schoolyear began. 

So far this school, Metro Police say six guns were brought to Metro Nashville Schools this year. Three were confiscated one week alone, two on the same day, and the youngest was seven years old.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.