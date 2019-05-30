NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Father Ryan sophomore basketball player Luke Conger found out during the middle of basketball season he had testicular cancer.

He had surgery and had the mass removed.

Recently he learned the cancer has returned, but so has Luke’s fight.

Father Ryan student's life saved from testicular cancer The bond between a mother and a son can be one of the strongest things in one's life, and for one family because of this, it might have saved a young man's life.

This time he’s bringing an army of support along with him.

“There’s a lot of joint pain for me. Fatigue,” said Luke Conger.

It is something no one should have to go through, much less a teenager.

But for Luke Conger, it is the battle he is now facing, beating cancer agin.

This time, thanks to a Facebook page started by his aunt, he has an army of support behind him.

“It is such a good thing to see, people have your back and stuff, and to see it is great,” Luke said. “Loads of people praying for me is good. It’s very overwhelming, not knowing any of these people makes me feel better.”

The response to Luke’s journey has been a bright light on a dark path for the family.

“Luke is loved and we have a great community with Father Ryan and Holy Rosary Academy,” said Courtney Forbes, Luke’s aunt. “People from every church has asked to put Luke on their prayer chain, and I knew he was beloved.”

The support for Luke didn’t end there.

“I am overwhelmed. People come up to sign on to the meal train and people I haven’t talked to in 10 years signed up, and praying. This army is what gets us through,” said Forbes.

