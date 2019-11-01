NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For the first time, a 16-year-old girl faced the man accused of killing two members of her family members in a horrific stabbing attack.
Alexis Taylor became immediately emotional as 38-year-old Jermaine Agee was brought into the courtroom Friday. He is charged with murder and attempted murder after police say he broke into Mayra Garcia’s home on October 7, stabbing her and her 13-year-old son to death, and nearly killing Alexis.
News4 spoke exclusively with Alexis in the hospital days after the attack. Today, she recounted the horrors for a second time in open court. “He just kept going on, and on, and on and just threatening us saying how he was going to set the house on fire, saying how he was going to kill us then kill himself,” Alexis Taylor said in an emotional testimony.
She told a judge about the way Agee went from room to room stabbing her and the other members of her family. Only she and her eight-year-old sister survived. She said Agee made them watch her brother die.
“He was laying on the bed and he was bleeding, Taylor said through tears. “And he was trying to gasp for air. And he went and he hit him in the head again. And he called him a b****.”
Taylor described the knife as a butcher knife. She said it was two finger lengths long and it came from their kitchen. It was the biggest knife they had.
Taylor eventually fought back the day of the attack and was able to break away and run for help. She described the decision to run for her life. “I wanted to go back so bad,” she said. “But I couldn’t. I couldn't go back. I knew my brother was dying. I knew he was killing my mom. But I knew if I would've went back we would have all died.”
Several members of the Garcia and Taylor family were in the courtroom Friday and were audibly emotional. Agee kept his gaze mostly at the floor, only occasionally looking up.
Judge Ana Escobar sent the case to a grand jury, who will decide whether or not to indict.
