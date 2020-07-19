NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An 18-year-old man is expected to be okay after being shot three times in the abdomen Saturday night in Nashville.
The incident took place in the 900 block of Virginia Ave around 10:39 p.m.
A suspect fled from the scene in a black sedan. Detectives are still working to piece everything together.
