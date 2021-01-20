FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A 19-year-old is behind bars after leading multiple agencies on a cross-county chase.
Franklin Police say Jeffrey White, who fled from Metro Nashville Police, made his way into Franklin Wednesday afternoon.
Officers with FPD tried pulling White over near downtown, but he managed to evade them.
A short time later, White then crashed into four vehicles, including two Franklin Police cars and a fence, before being boxed in and taken into custody by Franklin officers.
White is charged with aggravated assault, felony evading, reckless endangerment, and other related charges. He's being held on an $84,500 bond.
