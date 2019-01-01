ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - One teen is dead, and four teen passengers were taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital after a single car crash on the 5700 block of Crossings Blvd. in Antioch on Tuesday afternoon.
The accident happened around 1 p.m. The single car crash occurred when a Nissan Altima ran off the road, slammed into a large tree, and went up in flames.
Officials tell News4 they received two calls around 12:50 p.m., the first saying there was a car on fire, and the second saying someone was trapped inside. Nashville firefighters arrived within five minutes to find the teens.
The driver is believed to be an 18-year-old Antioch man, but the victim was not identifiable at the scene. His foot was reportedly pinned inside the vehicle. According to Metro Police, the medical examiner is working to confirm who the victim is.
The passengers, three females and one male, managed to get out of the car and are currently in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Officials believe the car was going at a high rate of speed when the crash happened, and that reckless driving was the primary cause.
"This is just a reminder as we start the new year, unfortunately like this, that we have to be diligent when it comes to our own driving safety," said Joseph Pleasant with Nashville Fire Department.
The road was closed for several hours Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday evening while the investigation was conducted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.