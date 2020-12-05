SPRINGFIELD, TENN. (WSMV) - A teenager that was labeled as "extremely critical" after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening in Springfield has died as a result of his injuries.
According to Robertson County EMS, the 18-year-old victim was identified as Johnathan Yates, of Springfield.
The initial preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol states that Yeats was walking on Central Avenue near Cheatham Street when he entered the roadway attempting to cross the street and was struck by a passing 2015 GMC Sierra traveling east.
The driver of the Sierra, a 17-year-old, was not charged in the incident.
