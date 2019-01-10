Metro Police said a 16-year-old has died after an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police said Jairo Rodriquez died after shooting himself in the hip around 3:15 p.m.
The shooting happened at the Falcon View Apartments on East Palestine Avenue.
16-year-old Jairo Rodriguez has died from an apparent accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to his hip. This occurred at Falcon View Apts on E. Palestine Avenue. Madison Precinct detectives investigating. The call came in at 3:15 p.m.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 10, 2019
Witnesses told police that they heard a pop and found an older male teen with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police say the teen had a gun in his pants, so they are investigating the possibility that the gun went off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.