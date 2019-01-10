Madison Apartment Shooting 1-10-19
WSMV-TV

Metro Police said a 16-year-old has died after an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said Jairo Rodriquez died after shooting himself in the hip around 3:15 p.m.

The shooting happened at the Falcon View Apartments on East Palestine Avenue.

Witnesses told police that they heard a pop and found an older male teen with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the teen had a gun in his pants, so they are investigating the possibility that the gun went off.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Joey is an award-winning multimedia producer from Augusta, GA and alumnus of the University of South Carolina-Aiken. He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

Multimedia Producer

Kyle is a Multimedia Producer at WSMV. He is a proud graduate of Virginia Tech, where he majored in multimedia journalism with a minor in psychology. Send him news tips or food recommendations to kyle.cooke@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.