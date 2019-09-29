ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A teenager was killed in an early morning rollover crash in Robertson County.
According to Smokey Barn News, the crash happened on Turnersville Road near Glen Raven Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials said the 19-year-old occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. The teen is believed to be from the Joelton/Whites Creek area.
The accident involved only one car and as many as six people were inside. The car rolled, which ejected one person out of the car and into the roadway. The car landed on its wheels in the middle of Turnersville Road.
Assistant Chief Russell Gupton with Robertson County EMS said all occupants at the scene refused medical treatment.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is the investigating and said it will not be releasing any information about the crash, including the name of the victim, due to the ongoing investigation.
The deceased teen was taken to the Center for Forensic Medicine in Nashville where an autopsy will be performed.
The Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department, Robertson County EMS, the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office and THP all responded to the scene.
