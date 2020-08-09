Deadly Shooting Generic MGN
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old boy is dead and 20 others left injured after multiple people opened fire on a large gathering in Southeast D.C., according to our sister station WRC-TV

Police responded to the shooting at 12:20 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of 33rd Street and Dubois Place with multiple people hit by gunfire. 

Six people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, while others were grazed by bullets, per police.

Christopher Brown, 17, was killed at the scene according to his relatives. 

Police have not yet made any arrests. 

