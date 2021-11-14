NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 14-year-old boy was left critically injured after being shot Sunday night.
According to police, the shooting occurred at the CWA apartments on the 600 block of South 5th Street. Police responded to the scene at 6:05 p.m.
Police state that the boy was shot in the neck and transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in stable condition.
Police found bullet casings near the playground. However, the victim was found a few yards away.
The investigation is ongoing. We will continue to provide updates on the story.
