NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Metro Police say the call came in around 4:30 p.m.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of McDonalds at 331 Harding Pl. Police are looking for a silver Dodge Challenger. Police believe the victim and the shooter were using the parking lot as a meeting spot.
If you have any information, call 615-742-7463.
