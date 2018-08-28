A grand jury issued an indictment charging 18-year-old Asben Chapman with first degree murder for causing a fatal head-on collision on March 11.
Police say 19-year-old Tronyesha Armstrong was driving northbound on Knight Drive when the car traveled into the southbound lanes, hitting a Honda Civic head-on. The driver of the Civic, identified as 52-year-old Robin Jenkins, died in the wreck.
Armstrong and her passenger told police that they were fleeing from someone in another vehicle that was shooting at them, and that's what caused them to swerve into the southbound lanes.
Police identified Chapman as that gunman. Police say Chapman was shooting at Armstrong's car because of an argument that started with a social media post.
Chapman is currently in jail in Coffee County for unrelated charges.
