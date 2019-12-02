MUG - Antonio Miguel Lanham Mancilla - 12/2/19

Antonio Miguel Lanham Mancilla was charged with reckless homicide by Bedford County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A teen was killed at a party in Bedford County over the weekend, according to authorities.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said Antonio Miguel Lanham Mancilla, 19, was arrested on a charge of reckless homicide in the shooting death of an 18-year-old at a home on Cartwright Road.

Police said the gun belonged to a person who lived at the home. The boys had got the gun out and were playing around with it when it fired and hit the 18-year-old.

