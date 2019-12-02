SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A teen was killed at a party in Bedford County over the weekend, according to authorities.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said Antonio Miguel Lanham Mancilla, 19, was arrested on a charge of reckless homicide in the shooting death of an 18-year-old at a home on Cartwright Road.
Police said the gun belonged to a person who lived at the home. The boys had got the gun out and were playing around with it when it fired and hit the 18-year-old.
