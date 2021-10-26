NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A teen has been charged after he was reportedly raping a 12-year-old for almost a year.
Treshaun M. Glenn, 19, was reported to authorities by a 12-year-old that stated he had been raping her for almost a year and threatened to kill her family if she were to report it.
Glenn was staying in the home with the 12-year-old and her family due to not having anywhere else to go.
According to the arrest affidavit, witnesses had seen Glenn walking around with a pistol in his waistband and quoted him as saying, "if I go down, I am popping all of you" in regards to the family.
Glenn was arrested on Monday and is being held in the Davidson County Jail.
