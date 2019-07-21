NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a 19-year-old convicted felon after he fled from officers in a stolen car.
Police say Derell Broyles fled from Juvenile Crime Task Force officers who had previously tried to stop him while he was driving a black 2015 Honda Accord.
On Friday night, officers spotted the Honda along with a white 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee at the Paddock Apartments on Scruggs Lane. Police had been looking for both cars in connection with robbery and carjacking investigations.
As officers followed the Jeep, Broyles rammed the back of the police car and fled the scene. No officers were injured.
Later, Broyles was involved in a hit and run on Murfreesboro Pike at Millwood Drive. His passenger fled from the car and she was not charged. Broyles again fled the scene and crashed in the 1100 block of Rural Hill Road.
Police fond the Honda which had been carjacked on July 13 at the Dominion House Apartments on Linbar Drive. The vehicle was unoccupied and police found a handgun and two ski masks inside.
The Jeep was found unoccupied at an apartment complex on Bell Road. The Jeep was reported stolen on July 3 from a Northview Avenue residence after it was left unlocked with a spare key inside.
As officers were establishing a perimeter, four victims flagged them down and reported they saw Broyles pulling on their car door handles. The victims also said Broyles then pointed a gun at them and fled into a wooded area. Police were able to take Broyles into custody a short time later.
Broyles is being held on a $225,000 bond. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on police officers, four counts of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a crash, felon in possession of a handgun and evading arrest.
