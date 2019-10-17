NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a teenager in connection to an armed carjacking in Bellevue.
Police say 17-year-old Jordan Brownlee carjacked a couple Wednesday night as they unloaded their 2014 Chevy Cruze outside an AirBNB on Harpeth Knoll Road. Detectives questioned Brownlee and he admitted to being involved in the crime.
Brownlee was booked at juvenile detention. He was taken into custody after one of the victim's electronic devices sent out a signal in the area Brownlee's home on Lanier Drive.
Officers found the car in his backyard. Brownlee was home and had the keys to the car in his pocket. The victims' computer equipment was apparently sold to a nearby electronic repair store.
