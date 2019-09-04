NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An 18-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault after a carjacking of a car on Dickerson Pike on Tuesday night that left a 49-year-old woman scrambling to get her 4-year-old grandson out of the car.
Police captured Koran D. Porter, 18, at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday after he bailed from the car on Interstate 24 near the Old Hickory Boulevard exit in south Nashville.
He admitted in an interview with detectives that he was responsible for the carjacking.
Koran Porter was apprehended by Metro Police canine Nash.
He is also charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading arrest and marijuana possession. He is being held in lieu of $76,000 bond.
Antonio Porter, 19, Koran Porter’s cousin, was also in the car on Tuesday. He has been charged with felony theft and evading arrest. His bond was set at $5,000.
A Metro Police helicopter spotted the stolen car on Tuesday morning and monitored it from the air as it traveled across much of Davidson County, into Rutherford County, and then back into Davidson County.
Koran Porter pulled the car over on I-24 West near the Old Hickory Boulevard exit and ran.
Officer Braden Gant and Nash were on the scene within moments. Nash quickly found Koran Porter. Other officers arrested Antario Porter.
