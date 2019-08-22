NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 16-year-old is being charged in connection to a shootout on Trinity Lane Wednesday night.
Police say a 24-year-old man stopped at the Love's Travel Stop on W. Trinity Lane to get gas and was at the pumps when the teenager, identified as Deontaye Gooch-Blacksmith, approached him asking if he wanted to buy marijuana.
The victim said yes and got into Gooch-Blacksmith's car to complete the transaction. Gooch-Blacksmith then showed a pistol and demanded his belongings.
A struggle ensued and resulted in the victim being shot three times in the groin area. The victim then got out of the car, showed his own pistol and fired back at Gooch-Blacksmith, hitting him in the arm.
The victim then drove himself to Centennial Women's Hospital and told detectives the circumstances of the gunfire before undergoing surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Gooch-Blacksmith drove himself to Skyline Hospital and refused to talk to detectives. He has been charged with especially aggravated robbery and will be booked at juvenile detention when he is released from the hospital.
He has prior arrests for aggravated robbery in June 2019 and July 2018.
