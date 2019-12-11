Jeroy Green, III
Courtesy: MNPD

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested a 17-year-old accused of murder.

Police say 17-year-old Jeroy Green was arrested at a Straightway Ave. residence. Green was charged in the Sept. 28 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Samuel Calvert in East Nashville.

At the time of the murder, Green was supposed to be wearing an ankle monitor from the Department of Children's Services (DCS) and was supposed to keep it charged. 

The monitor apparently was not charged as of Sept. 15th, which prompted DCS to seek a probation violation charged on Oct. 2. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Teenager shot and killed in East Nashville
Teen charged with murder in Nashville shooting death in September
Second teen sought in connection to fatal East Nashville shooting

Green will be charged in Juvenile Court with criminal homicide. Police have also already charged 15-year-old Brian Thompson in the case. 

The motive for the murder appears to be robbery. 

Green was also arrested for aggravated robbery in Nov. 2017 and was placed in DCS custody. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.