NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have arrested a 17-year-old accused of murder.
Police say 17-year-old Jeroy Green was arrested at a Straightway Ave. residence. Green was charged in the Sept. 28 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Samuel Calvert in East Nashville.
BREAKING: Juvenile Crime Task Force officers just arrested accused murderer Jeroy Green III, 17, at a Straightway Ave residence. Green is charged in the 9/28 fatal shooting of Samuel Calvert, 18. At the time, Green was supposed to have been wearing a DCS ankle monitor. pic.twitter.com/0Buct8nCkH— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 12, 2019
At the time of the murder, Green was supposed to be wearing an ankle monitor from the Department of Children's Services (DCS) and was supposed to keep it charged.
The monitor apparently was not charged as of Sept. 15th, which prompted DCS to seek a probation violation charged on Oct. 2.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Green will be charged in Juvenile Court with criminal homicide. Police have also already charged 15-year-old Brian Thompson in the case.
The motive for the murder appears to be robbery.
Green was also arrested for aggravated robbery in Nov. 2017 and was placed in DCS custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.