A teenager charged with the murder of a 74-year-old man is out of jail. An online fundraising campaign was part of the effort to raise the teen's bail. The victim's family said the donation page was deceitful.
"We as a victim are certainly disappointed, and we're concerned having her out on the street," said Yun Wang.
It was November 2017 when Wang's father, Ruxin Wang, went outside to get the trash on Claiborne St. The 74-year-old was shot to death. Police charged Myeisha Brown in the murder. She was 16 at the time. Brown bonded out Friday.
"It's sad that happened, but that's how the justice system works and how the court makes the decision," said Wang. "Whether it's fair or not, that's something only God can decide."
Wang has concerns over a page on the online donation site Funded Justice that helped raise the money for Brown's bond.
"It didn't disclose what she was in jail for," he said. "It's deceitful to the public."
In a video on the page, family members describe Brown as a young girl seeking to be a good role model who loves to write and wants to become a psychologist after attending Fisk University.
Brown's mother did not want to comment after her daughter's release. She sent a message last week saying she's sorry for the Wang family's loss, but she said her daughter did not kill Ruxin Wang.
She said in part, "She has been given a guilty plea by people and no evidence has been presented."
Brown's mother went on to ask no one speak against her child.
"If she's truly innocent, that's for the next stage of the trial to decide," said Wang. "I think she got what she wanted, and I hope she doesn't ruin this chance she's given."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.