MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A teenager is in custody and police are searching for at least three others after a chase.
A Mount Juliet officer spotted a car doing 60 mph in a 30 mph zone and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
The car crashed near a car dealership on Pleasant Grove Road.
Police said a 15-year-old was arrested at the scene and at least three other juveniles fled the scene. Police said the teen was a runaway from Nashville.
Police found marijuana and a gun inside the car.
Police said the juveniles should be considered armed and dangerous.
