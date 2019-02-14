An alert employee at Opry Mills Mall led to the arrest of an 18-year-old man on multiple charges on Wednesday night.
Police said the employee noticed a new Toyota Camry in the parking lot with a temporary tag showing it was issued to a Volvo. The employee called police.
Officers determined the 2019 Camry had been stolen. They watched the car as Freddie Calbert, 18, of Gallatin, returned to it and shut the door.
When officers approached, Calbert was found with a pistol in his lap that was fully loaded with 21 rounds. Officers also found one pound of marijuana, three grams of cocaine and $2,165 in cash.
Police said the Camry was stolen on Feb. 5 from Dellway Villa Road. The owner had left it running and unattended.
Calbert is jailed on $80,000 on charges of vehicle theft, possession of marijuana and cocaine for resale, and gun possession in the commission of a dangerous felony.
