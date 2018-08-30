TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) - A 17-year-old male was arrested on Thursday after making threatening posts on social media, according to police.
Tullahoma Police said the department, along with Tullahoma City Schools, began investigating social media posts which were being passed by students and parents.
Police said the initial post did not make any reference to the school or any student. The police began to identify those involved and ensure the safety of the students, school and the community.
The juvenile was arrested around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday. He has been charged with possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. He will appear in Coffee County Juvenile Court.
Police do not believe there is anyone else involved with the threats.
