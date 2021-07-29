NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Police arrested a 16-year-old for murdering a man last month in the Preston Taylor Development near west Nashville.
Investigators said 41-year-old Gerald Leroy Jr. was murdered by 16-year-old Mondrell Newsome around 3:30pm on June 11th by shooting. They added that robbery is considered a potential motive.
Police said Newsome is believed to be the person in the surveillance picture fleeing the scene.
Newsome's mother, Sharon Newsome, 41, is wanted for outstanding warrants in Nashville and is charged with felony aggravated assault and probation violation. Sharon Newsome is accused of hitting a 43-year-old woman in the head with a gun during a dispute in 2019. Police said at the time she was on probation in regard to a 2015 felony cocaine conviction in which she received a 10-year sentence.
