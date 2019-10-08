Police lights
LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested an 18-year-old after a high speed chase involving a stolen car in Rutherford County.

According to investigators, Alhagie Camara ran through a stop sign around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at Old Nashville Highway, nearly hitting a police officer turning from Chaney Blvd.

Camara kept going as officers tried to pull him over and led La Vergne and Smyrna Police officers on a high speed chase on Old Nashville Highway. When Camara turned onto Enon Springs Road, he hit a curb and blew a tire.

Three people exited the car and led officers on a foot chase before Camara was found and taken into custody. No other arrests have been made in the case.

Metro Police confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Nashville. Camara was charged with felony theft, felon evading, evading, and driving without a license.

