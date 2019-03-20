NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The teen wanted for allegedly shooting an Uber driver in East Nashville earlier this month has been arrested.

David Mays, 16, was taken into custody overnight at the Elm Hill Apartments by the Metro Nashville Police Department's Juvenile Crime Task Force.

Police said Mays tried to escape officers by hiding in an apartment.

The shooting happened at the Exxon on Shelby Avenue on March 13.

Police said the victim, 38-year-old Brian Redden, was filling up his gas tank when an SUV pulled up beside him. According to police, the passenger in the SUV approached Redden with a semi-automatic handgun and demanded his keys. Redden reportedly refused and tried to close his door.

Police said Mays pulled the door open and shot Redden once in his stomach. Redden underwent surgery but has since been released from the hospital.

Investigators said Mays jumped back into the SUV with another person and took off.

Several people were at the gas station when the shot was fired. Police also said there is surveillance video of the incident.

Police said Mays arrived at the gas station in a 2010 Acura MDX SUV that was stolen from a home on Acklen Avenue on March 5. The key to the vehicle was left in the owner's other vehicle in the driveway.

After Wednesday night's shooting, officers spotted the Acura in front of a home on Crouch Drove. When officers turned around, the driver reportedly sped away onto Moormans Arm Road. The Acura was later found abandoned at the Knollcrest Apartments on Creekwood Drive. Detectives said surveillance cameras show Mays getting out of the SUV and wiping it down with some type of cloth before walking away.

BACKGROUND ON THE SUSPECT

Last July, Mays was arrested on two counts of aggravated robbery. He was accused of robbing a man at gunpoint and stealing his car on Vanderhorst Drive. Last year, he was also accused of robbing a man at gunpoint at a gas station on Music Valley Drive.

Back in February, Mays was reportedly given a weekend pass from the Department of Children's Service that allowed him to leave the Gateway to Independence Facility on Stewarts Lane. He did not return as scheduled on Feb. 3.

