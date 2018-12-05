NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators with the Midtown Hills precinct of Metro Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in the armed robbery of a 32-year-old woman in a Thompson Lane parking lot last weekend.
The victim was walking in the parking lot at 6 p.m. Saturday when a young man and a young woman approached her. The boy reportedly pulled a pistol and demanded her belongings. The teenage girl struck the victim in the face and grabbed her purse.
The investigation led police to Knollcrest Apartments on Creekwood Drive on Wednesday night where they located the boy who had the victim's cell phone. The boy later admitted to the robbery during an interview.
The female accomplice was identified as a 16-year-old who is in custody in a neighboring county. A robbery charge against her is forthcoming.
Investigators believe the two are connected to other recent robbery cases.
Original story posted December 5, 2018:
Police are searching for armed robbery suspects after a woman was robbed at gunpoint while getting out of her car in Berry Hill Saturday night.
Surveillance video shows the woman pulling into a parking lot, seconds later a red car pulls over, two people jump out and attack the woman.
“I heard a scream and I thought it was friends messing around with each other,” witness Aubriana Fumagali said.
Fumagali was in her car nearby and watched a female suspect hit the victim and take the victim’s purse.
“She struggles with her purse for a minute and then ran,” Fumagali said.
Once Fumagali realizes what was happening she jumped in to try and help.
“I got out of my car and I saw her run around the building so I ran the opposite way trying to cut her off,” Fumagali said. “Then I saw the red hatchback with tinted windows just peeled off.”
Police say the victim told them the female suspect was with a man with a gun. Police say the victim was hit after the suspects asked her for her bag and she said no.
The victim told police it appeared another man was driving the car which police described as a red Ford Fusion.
At this time police say no one has been arrested for this crime, if you have any information call Nashville Police.
