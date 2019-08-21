ST. JOSEPH, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested a teen on reckless driving charges after he reportedly led police on a brief high speed chase in Lawrence County.
According to the Loretto Police Department, officers clocked a car driven by 18-year-old Preston Graves going 85 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone on South Old Military Road near St. Joseph Tuesday. Officers attempted to stop Graves' car but it continued towards the state line and ran off the roadway.
Graves was arrested for reckless driving, reckless endangerment, felony evading, and driving without a license. A 16-year-old girl who owned the car and was a passenger in the car was turned over to her parents.
Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation.
